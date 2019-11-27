Wow! Lady beats man who tried to rob her at Mall [Video]

A video is making the rounds on the internet of a lady engaging a man, suspected to be a thief, in a fight as he attempted to rob her of her valuables.

The lady identified simply as Darlene took to Twitter to share a CCTV footage of her physical confrontation with the suspected thief.

She captioned the video:

“Y’all somebody tired to rob me and this how it turned out !”

In the clip, Darlene is seen walking in the lobby of Lakewood mall, in California, United States when a man came up on her and tried to snatch her purse.

She was, however, fast enough to swerve the man and hit him severely.

The lady is then seen giving the man a hell of a tough time as other shoppers ignored them.

When the robber, who got more than he bargained for, saw that he could not accomplish his mission, he also fought back.

Sensing that he could not overpower the lady, he left his jacket in Darlene’s hand and ran away as another man approached them to intervene.

