Wow! Ighalo offered £400k-a-week to return to Shenhua

Nigerian striker Jude Odion Ighalo must feel like a beautiful bride as he’s being lavishly courted by both Manchester United and his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua.

Bare days after it emerged that United are willing to splash the cash to make his loan move permanent, there are reports in the British media that the skilful striker has been offered an eye-popping £400k-a-week contract to return to Shanghai Shenhua.

According to Sky Sports, Shanghai are desperate to keep hold of their leading striker, and have made the staggering offer to try to tempt the player to reject United’s overtures.

Ighalo’s current deal expires in December 2022, and the new contract offer would extend it for two more years until December 2024.

Now, the tough task for the striker is to choose between the obscene wages and the glamour of playing for United – a club he supported as a boy.

This comes as former United and England skipper Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on the forward during an Instagram Live, saying he had proved all the doubters wrong.

“Eight games, three starts, four goals and one assist. All you people saying ‘What are we doing signing him?’ I was one of them, I have to admit it,” said Ferdinand.

“He’s proved us all wrong. It’s refreshing to see someone like a supporter, he looks delighted to be there, like he’s saying thank you every day to Ole.

“This boy looks like he’s happy to be there, and whatever he’s told to do he will do to the best of his ability.

“It’s shocked me to see what he’s done, and he hasn’t turned them into world beaters but they needed something and he’s brought it.”

Fingers crossed on Ighalo’s next decision.