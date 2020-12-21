Wow! Donald Trump’s password revealed

It’s no longer new that Donald Trump is not a conventional president, and this was affirmed yet again when his password was revealed.

Recall that four years ago, a Dutch hacker named Victor Gevers logged into Trump’s Twitter account by guessing the password “yourefired,” and then, just a few months ago, the hacker did it again!

Gevers accurately guessed Trump’s Twitter password in October. This time, the password was…you guessed it, maga2020! He was able to get in after only five tries.

On October 22, Gevers shared screenshots from inside of Trump’s account. That same day, he tweeted from his own account: “It started six years ago. And hopefully, it will be the last time in 2020. Please switch on two-factor authentication on all of your accounts.”

As a cybersecurity researcher, Gevers explained to prosecutors that he was looking for security issues in important accounts prior to the 2020 presidential election.

Dutch prosecutors have now confirmed that Gevers hacked into Trump’s account despite denials from Washington and Twitter itself.

And although hacking is considered a criminal offense in the Netherlands, the hacker is not currently facing charge — instead, the government has recognised him as an ethical hacker.

“We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker,” says the public prosecutor’s office.

According to Gevers, the fact that it was so easy to get into the president’s account alerted him that Trump wasn’t using even the basic security measures that he should have been — like two-step verification.

“I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts. Or at least would be asked to provide additional information,” Gevers told a Dutch newspaper.

After gaining access to the account with so little trouble, Gevers tweeted at Trump’ team to notify them that they needed to be taking better security measures.

The next day, two-factor authentication was enabled.

