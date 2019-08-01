Wow! ‘Danfo’ Driver Strips Naked as LASTMA Officials Try to Impound His Vehicle [Video]

A commercial bus driver in Lagos went absolutely crackers on Wednesday as some officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) reportedly tried to impound his bus.

The ‘danfo’ driver stripped naked and threatened to take his own life should the LASTMA officials seize his vehicle.

It was, however, not clear why the traffic officials were trying to impound his bus in the Yaba area of Lagos.

In the viral footage, the driver removed all his clothes and sat naked on the road in front of his bus, lamenting and threatening to kill himself.

The LASTMA officials and some police officers were seen standing aloof watching in awe as the driver threatened suicide.

