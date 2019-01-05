Wow! Amaechi Criticises Buhari in Leaked Audio

The Director-General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, has been caught on tape allegedly criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

The audio clip, which is less than 10 seconds, was posted on Twitter by Reno Omokiri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In the clip, Amaechi, who is also the Minister of Transportation, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone.

“The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?” he said.

The person whom the minister was talking to is also not stated and the context in which Amaechi made the statement was unknown.

In a series of tweets, Omokri, a staunch critic of the Buhari government, however said he had evidence to show that the audio was genuine.

He threatened to release more audio clips in the event that Amaechi denies the authenticity of the clip.

Omokri wrote, “We have more of the secretly recorded audios of Chibuike Amaechi, DG of the Muhammadu Buhari campaign, saying terrible things about Buhari’s government. I hear Amaechi wants to lie that he was referring to Goodluck Jonathan.

“Let him do that and I will release part two which clearly shows he referred to Buhari.”

Omokri said Amaechi had no respect for Buhari and even stated in another audio clip that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the only Nigerian leader he respects.

“The man has no iota of respect for Buhari. In fact, he (Amaechi) hero worshipped former President Obasanjo in the tape and said he is the only worthy Nigerian leader. They know the truth but hide it,” he wrote.

Neither the APC nor Amaechi has responded to the damning audio clip.