Wow! 2 Nigerian 12-yr-olds Build Robots that Help with Housework

In another case of Naija to the world, two talented kids, Oluwatobiloba Nsikakabasi Owolola and Fathia Abdullahi, have made the country proud by inventing a robot that can be used as assistants at home during chores.

The incredible feat comes after just a year of learning how to code.

Owolola invented a robot he named “Robot Grabber” which functions as an assistant to move things around the house.

Speaking in a BBC interview, Owolola said:

“This is the robot grabber, I programmed it to identify an object and take it to another position.”

Also, 12-year-old Abdullahi, invented a robot that functions to assist people after laundry and also folds clothes perfectly.

She disclosed that she decided to build the robot because that was the problem she had at home.

“I decided to build a robot that folds clothes because that is the problem we have at home,” Abdullahi said.

Owolola revealed that he wants to become a robotic engineer while Abudullahi said she wants to become a food scientist.

Move over Marie Kondo! These Nigerian coding kids have built a robot that folds clothes for you! Fathia & Oluwatobiloba are 12-years old and use their skills to build robots that help with housework – which definitely 'sparks joy' in us! pic.twitter.com/xcr2Cqc1fn — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) May 13, 2019