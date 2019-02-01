Wow! 1,863 Nigerian Still in Russia 6 Months after World Cup

Russian Interior Ministry has revealed that 1,863 Nigerian football fans who arrived in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are still in the country.

The Nigerians are part of the more than 5,000 supporters who have remained illegally since the Mundial ended.

It was reported last week that more than 12,000 World Cup fans had still been in Russia as of December 31 – the date on which the FAN ID system formally ended.

The system allowed fans with World Cup match tickets to enter Russia during the tournament without a visa, as long as they held a FAN ID document.

The scheme was deemed a success and extended so that FAN ID holders could continue to enter the country without a visa until the end of the year.

The Russian Interior Ministry reported last week that the number of fans remaining in Russia illegally beyond the deadline had been reduced during January, but still stood at 5,500.

The Interior Ministry press service provided RIA Novosti with a breakdown of those numbers on Thursday, and Nigerians make up the largest group still in Russia, with 1,863 citizens yet to have left.

That’s followed by people from Vietnam (911) and Bangladesh (456) – neither of whom were playing at the 32-team tournament.

Senegal, who were part of the competition but like Nigeria were knocked out at the group stage, have an estimated 253 citizens still in the country.

The Interior Ministry has said that work to expel those in the country illegally will continue, and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Around 650,000 foreign fans visited Russia during the tournament, the ministry said, adding that some may well have been looking to continue the World Cup party, while others may have hoped to enter Russia before moving on elsewhere.

The World Cup in Russia was hailed as among the best ever, and was won by France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.