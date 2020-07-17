Worship Concert to Hold in Honour of Ibidun Ighodalo’s 40th Birthday

A worship concert and rememberance service has been slated for Saturday, July 18 and Sunday July 19 in celebration of what would have been the 40th birthday of the late Ibidun Ighodalo.



The announcement was made via the Instagram handle of Trinity House where the Elizabeth R CEO served as co-pastor alongside her husband, Ituah Ighodalo, before her death.

The concert is set to air live on Arise TV and Hip TV from 8pm to 12am on July 18. On July 19 which would have been her 40th birthday, a rememberance service will hold in her honour.

Ibidun Ighodalo’s tragic passing occured in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, while in her hotel room in Port Harcourt. She is survived by her husband and two children and has since been laid to rest.

May her soul continue to rest in peace.

