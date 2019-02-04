wizkid

#WorldWizkidDay: Wizkid Fans go Wild on Twitter, List His Achievements

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on #WorldWizkidDay: Wizkid Fans go Wild on Twitter, List His Achievements

Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, and this was further confirmed after thousands of fans took to Twitter to celebrate his many achievements.

Using the hashtag #WorldWizkidDay – which has become the top trending topic on Twitter – fans of the ‘Fever’ crooner are sharing their favourite moments of their idol and the many milestones in his glittering career.

The hoopla began after videos of his interview with a US radio station went viral. In the clip, the hosts of the show were starstruck and attempted to take photographs with Wizkid while the interview was ongoing.

And when he tried to tell them he wasn’t that big, they gave him the ‘are you kidding me’ look, and continued to hobnob with him.

His fans have since flooded the internet with videos of his career milestones, including his O2 show, his major interview as an upcoming artist, his iconic visit to a racially diverse London high school and his declaration at Minnesota.

Wizkid last year became the highest paid African artiste for a single show after his performance at a wedding in India.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, who began recording at 11, also shot into the record books when he walked the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show while his music `Soco’ played at the background.

Check out what some of his fans are saying below.

,

Related Posts

Ibe Kachikwu Visits Shell Stand at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit: Photos

February 4, 2019

Male Cheerleaders Make History at the US Super Bowl

February 4, 2019

Good Deal! Italian Town Offers $10,000 to Come Live There and Have Babies

January 31, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *