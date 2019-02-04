WorldWizkidDay: Wizkid Fans go Wild on Twitter, List His Achievements

Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, and this was further confirmed after thousands of fans took to Twitter to celebrate his many achievements.

Using the hashtag #WorldWizkidDay – which has become the top trending topic on Twitter – fans of the ‘Fever’ crooner are sharing their favourite moments of their idol and the many milestones in his glittering career.

The hoopla began after videos of his interview with a US radio station went viral. In the clip, the hosts of the show were starstruck and attempted to take photographs with Wizkid while the interview was ongoing.

And when he tried to tell them he wasn’t that big, they gave him the ‘are you kidding me’ look, and continued to hobnob with him.

Wizkid was on US radio station, Real 92.3 FM in Los Angeles, & the Hosts were excited to finally meet him. They were taking pictures in the course of the interview. Wizkid humbly tried to calm them & said he wasn't that big, they disagreed. #WorldWizkidDay pic.twitter.com/fmsLuYOtYR — Bsc..Msc..A.B.U & Cambridge Breed!!! (@Bemshima__PhD) February 4, 2019

His fans have since flooded the internet with videos of his career milestones, including his O2 show, his major interview as an upcoming artist, his iconic visit to a racially diverse London high school and his declaration at Minnesota.

Wizkid last year became the highest paid African artiste for a single show after his performance at a wedding in India.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, who began recording at 11, also shot into the record books when he walked the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show while his music `Soco’ played at the background.

Check out what some of his fans are saying below.

Wizkid filled up 30,000 capacity Independence Stadium, The Gambia. Ex President Jammeh asked for a 2nd show. Sold out 36,000 capacity National Stadium, Sierra Leone & was hosted by Pres Koroma. In Benin, he thrilled 40,000 fans, & asked for a 2nd by Pres Talon. #WorldWizkidDay pic.twitter.com/CgNzlUujUd — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) February 4, 2019

#worldwizkidday Wiz trended on champions league night. He trended on davids 02 show. Man hasnt been online but he is trending as at when due. If you annoy wizkidFC, he will trend on Vals day and election day! pic.twitter.com/AEiEfwUBVA — MarkAnthonyOsuchukwu (@MarkOsuchukwu) February 4, 2019

Wizkid is on vacation but trends almost every week… other artistes be thinking why? I will tell them.. because @wizkidayo is a Humble King and cares more about his fans than any other artiste in the world… you don’t need to be loud, You just need to be real.. #worldwizkidday — Common Man (@commonmanviews) February 4, 2019

We make wizkid trend effortless…u cant buy this kind love Lols no be aza fans we be #WorldWizkidDay — 🇳🇬🇳🇬//|)🌹🌹 🐍🐍 (@mistamd001) February 4, 2019

Some people thinks say them bad pass me but nobody badder gan, and any party wey I go I mash up the place and turn up the feeling gan, oooh anytime they hear my song dem say I’m amazing gan.. about last night.. total shut down.. AYODEJI #worldwizkidday#worldwizkidday pic.twitter.com/dNw9gI3ZX3 — Mayor (@mayor_HQ) February 4, 2019

Today I want to join millions of other @wizkidayo fans to patronize and celebrate #WorldWizkidDay. It’s an elevation. I am a day one fan! Naija to the world 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Legend! The Nigerian Youth are proud of you. — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) February 4, 2019

Do u know that Wizkid is the only African artist that has more than 200 HIT songs, I mean HIT songs not just songs. "HIT" take note of the "HIT" #WorldWizkidDay — Noni (@itzking_noni) February 3, 2019

Wizkid is the second artist to sell out Royal Albert Hall, second only to Sade Adu.#WorldWizkidDay — ZEUS (@itzbasito) February 3, 2019