World’s Greatest Leaders: Dangote Ranked 11th , Ahead of Apple CEO

Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group and richest man in Africa, has been rated 11th on Fortune Magazine’s list of 50 World’s Greatest Leaders for 2019.

Dangote was rated ahead of Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at number 14 as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at number 42 on the sixth edition of the magazine’s annual world’s leaders list released recently.

The rating by the American multinational business magazine headquartered in New York City is focused mainly on the businesses run by the men and how they have used them to impact their society positively.

The magazine with a long history in media dating back to February 1930 when its first edition was published, said the world’s greatest leaders both men and women are transforming the world and inspiring others to do so in business, government, philanthropy and the arts.

“These thinkers, speakers, and doers make bold choices and take big risks- and move others to do the same”, the magazine declared.

This is the first time Fortune magazine is recognizing and including Aliko Dangote in the annual ranking.

Specifically, Dangote having popped up in the magazine’s radar earned nomination after being adjudged as having used business to acquire wealth and who is now converting his wealth into impactful philanthropy through his Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Ahead of Dangote in the top 10 are: Bill and Melinda Gates, Jacinda Ardem (Prime Minister, New Zealand), Robert Mueller (Special Counsel, Department of Justice), Pony Ma (Founder and CEO, Tencent), Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Greta Thunberg (Student and climate activist, Sweden), Margrethe Vestager (Commissioner for Competition, European Union), Anna Nimiriano (Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor), Jose Andres (Chef/Founder, World Central Kitchen), and Dough Mcmillon and Lisa Woods (CEO; Senior Director, Strategy & Design for U.S. Benefits, Walmart).