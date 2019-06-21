World Music Day Lagos

Friday 21st June, come and enjoy the first World Music Day at the New Alliance française of Lagos /Mike Adenuga Center, organized by the French cultural network in Nigeria.

First concert: Skata Vibration (Nigeria)

Main concert: Premiere of Afrophonic, French/African/electro/ traditional music, with Barasuno and French DJ’s.

The event is open to all, feel free to share and share again the info within your network.

Date/time: Friday 21th June, 8 pm.

Venue: Alliance française of Lagos/Mike Adenuga center, 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Gate: free.

Food and drinks: Vendors.