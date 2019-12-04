World leaders Macron, Johnson, Trudeau caught mocking Trump [Video]

World leaders, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau, heads of government of America’s closest allies (France, UK and Canada respectively) were caught mocking US President Donald Trump in a shocking video.

The world leaders who were at the NATO reception Tuesday evening and didn’t know that their mics were on, appeared to chitchat about Donald Trump and the length of his impromptu press conferences after French President Macron appeared late to the London meeting, held to mark NATO’s 70th anniversary.

Trump wasn’t mentioned by name but Trudeau seems to be referring to Trump’s media talks throughout Tuesday where he spoke at length to reporters in the afternoon after an awkward press conference with Emmanuel Macron that saw them both use a ‘confrontational’ tone when discussion NATO budgeting.

In the clip released online, Johnson asks:

“Is that why you were late?’ as he stoops down and chuckles before Trudeau, shoots back: ‘He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

The video then cuts to a later clip, which sees Macron pointing furiously before Trudeau adds: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

And he then motions as if his jaw is dropping.

See a clip of the conversation below…

this is a must watch: Trudeau, Macron, and Johnson discussing Trumppic.twitter.com/M5lr5iqJKI — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) December 4, 2019