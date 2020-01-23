World leaders gather in Israel for 75th anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation

World leaders are gathering in Jerusalem for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

In one of the biggest atrocities in the history of mankind, over a million people, mostly Jews, were murdered there by the Nazis during World War Two.

The event at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial will include speeches by the Russian and French presidents, as well as by the UK’s Prince Charles.

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum is the largest diplomatic event in Israel’s history.

More than 40 dignitaries are attending, including Mr Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, US Vice-President Mike Pence and Prince Charles, who is making his first official trip to the Holy Land.

The organisers say the focus will be on fighting anti-Semitism today.

“We must use this event as a crucial and defining moment to build a global coalition of leaders who will send a strong and united message that anti-Semitism, in all of its forms, will not be tolerated and those who perpetrate it will be met with zero tolerance,” said Moshe Kantor, head of the World Holocaust Forum Foundation.

Meanwhile, the event has been somewhat overshadowed by the absence of the Polish president.

Andrzej Duda is staying away in protest at not being invited to speak unlike his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who he has accused of distorting the history of the Holocaust and the war to attack Poland.