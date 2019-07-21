World Igbo Congress Holds Convention on Ruga, Insecurity

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) has invited all governors, senators, members of House of Representatives and other stakeholders from Southeast to its 2019 convention to discuss the Ruga debacle and other security threats facing the region.

This was contained in a release signed by WIC Public Relations Officer, Basil Onwukwe, the Chairman, Prof Anthony Ejiofor, Executives, and the Board of Directors, saying the convention holding between Friday, August 30 and Sunday, September 1.

It added that stakeholders would discuss the future of Igboland, their homeland and strengthening regional ties and contiguity. They will also speak on youth and women empowerment project in the region.

The topic for this year’s discourse is WIC at 25: Bracing up for challenges ahead. The venue of the convention is the Holiday Inn Houston SW-Sugar Land, 11160 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas.