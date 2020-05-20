World Cup winner Manuel Neuer extends Bayern contract

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with the Bundelisga champions until June 2023, bringing an end to speculations regarding his future.

Neuer has won seven German titles, five DFB Cups and the Champions League since joining Bayern from Schalke in 2011.

Putting pen to paper on the new deal, the Bayern captain, 34, says he “feels at home in Bavaria” and is looking to the “future with great optimism”.

“In the weeks of the lockdown, I didn’t want to make a decision because nobody knew whether Bundesliga football would continue at all,” he said.

“Now that this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable in Bavaria.

“Bayern is, and remains, one of the top European football addresses.”

He has also won 92 caps for Germany, as well as playing a starring role in the World Cup victory of 2014.

The Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the club were “very happy and satisfied” with the goalkeeper’s decision to stay.

“Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain,” he said.

Neuer was in goal as Bayern beat Union Berlin 2-0 in their first game since the Bundesliga returned following the coronavirus pandemic.