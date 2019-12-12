‘Work on your anger management issue’ – Trump blasts teenage climate activist Thunberg

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has lashed out at Swedish climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, by telling her to ‘chill’ and work on her ‘anger management problem.’

Trump’s remark comes a day after the 16-year-old activist was named Time magazine’s person of the year.

The republican leader was reacting to a tweet from his actress friend Roma Downey congratulating Greta, who has Asperger’s syndrome, on the award, when he made the remark.

Trump wrote via his verified Twitter handle @realdonaldtrump:

‘So ridiculous. ‘Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!’

