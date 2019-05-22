‘Words Can’t Describe My Excitement’ – Ciara Celebrates Admission into Harvard

Multiple award-winning singer/songwriter, Ciara,is over the moon after being accepted into the prestigious Harvard University.

In a post on her Instagram page, the 34-year-old mother of two said it’s a long time dream come true.

Rocking a Harvard sweatshirt to gush about her latest feat, the ‘Level Up’ singer wrote,

“I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for.

“This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!

“Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER.”

Ciara was accepted into the Ivy League’s Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program, run by Professor Anita Elberse whom she also thanked for “a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend Harvard”

According to Harvard Business School’s website, the program will help participants to “uncover new approaches for driving revenue and success in today’s entertainment environment.”

Ciara, who has won 31 awards and 81 nominations, is married to Russell Wilson, the highest paid player in NFL.

,

