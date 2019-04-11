Word Explosion Conference With Bishop David Abioye, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, Dr. Cindy Trimm And More

The Annual Word Explosion Conference of The Fountain Of Life Church, Ilupeju, is set to kick off on Sunday, April 14, 2019 with the theme, New Creation Realities.

This year’s event will begin from April 14 – 21, 2019. Sunday service will hold at 7am & 10am respectively, and on Monday through Friday at 6pm.

The Word Explosion Conference 2019 will play host to national and international seasoned ministers of God. Among which are, Bishop David Abioye, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, Dr. Cindy Trimm, Pastor Tola Odutola, Bishop Bobby Hogan, Pastor Chris Ugoh and the hosts, Pastors Taiwo and Nomthi Odukoya.

All services will hold at The Fountain of Life Church Main Auditorium, 12, Ilupeju Industrial Estate Road, off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos.

It is going to be a remarkable time of Bible Teachings, Prophetic declarations and supernatural insights. Registration is FREE.