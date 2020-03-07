Woody Allen Memoir Dropped by Hachette After Staff Protest

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Hachette Book Group will no longer publish Woody Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing.

The drama started a few days ago after the staff of the publishing company’s imprints Little, Brown and Company and Grand Central Publishing staged a walkout. The latter had announced Monday that it would be releasing Allen’s memoir April 7. Following the announcement, Dylan Farrow stated he would be ending his relationship with Hachette. Farrow, Allen’s son, has repeatedly stated he believes his sister Dylan Farrow’s allegations that the filmmaker sexually abused her as a child.

“Hachette Book Group has decided that it will not publish Woody Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing, originally scheduled for sale in April 2020, and will return all rights to the author,” the publishing company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard. Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG.”

Woody Allen had yet to address this publicly as at press time.