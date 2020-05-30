Woody Allen Finally Accepts That Folks Won’t Ever Believe Him

Woody Allen has now realised that many people will never believe he is innocent of the accusation that he sexually assaulted his daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child.

The disgraced filmmaker said this during an interview with The Guardian published Friday, in which he once again addressed the allegations that have been tagged behind him for decades.

“I assume that for the rest of my life a large number of people will think I was a predator,” Allen told Hadley Freeman. “Anything I say sounds self-serving and defensive, so it’s best if I just go my way and work.”

Allen had been trying to convince folks that he is innocent of the accusation, even thought Dylan insists he did. Her mother, Mia Farrow, Ronan and Dylan have all spoken out against Allen numerous times and criticised those who try to protect him or dismiss Dylan’s allegations.

“You can give them the facts over and over,” Allen said. “But the facts don’t matter. For some reason, emotionally, it’s important for them to buy into the story.”

And speaking about why he never sues outlets that publish stories about the topic, he said, “It doesn’t pay to sue. Do I really want to be tabloid fodder for two years and go to court? And do I really care?”

And for actors who have spoken out against him, some even after working on one of his projects, Allen used “silly” to describe them.

“The actors have no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position. Who in the world is not against child molestation? That’s how actors and actresses are, and [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale,” he said.

Allen added that he has accepted his name will never be cleared in the eyes of the public, so he will just continue to focus on work. “That’s the way it is, and all I can do is keep my nose to the grindstone and hope that people will come to their senses at some point,” he said. “But if not, not. There are many injustices in the world far worse than this. So you live with it.”

