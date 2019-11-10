Woody Allen and Amazon Settle $68 Million Lawsuit

Woody Allen and Amazon have finally settled their beef.

Variety reports the filmmaker and studio recently struck a settlement, effectively ending the $68 million lawsuit Allen had filed earlier this year. But the terms of settlement was not made public.

Recall that the 83-year-old sued Amazon for breach of contract, claiming the company had pulled out of a multi-picture deal due to “baseless” sexual abuse allegations. Amazon terminated the deal in wake of renewed outrage over Allen’s alleged abuse of Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter who has long claimed she was molested by Allen when she was a child.

“Scores of actors and actresses expressed profound regret for having worked with Allen in the past, and many declared publicly that they would never work with him in the future,” Amazon’s legal team said. “Allen’s actions and their cascading consequences ensured that Amazon could never possibly receive the benefit of its four-picture agreement.”

Allen has continued to deny the Farrow’s claims, and argued Amazon was aware of the allegations before he entered the deal.

“Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon and the public before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen — and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract,” the complaint read. “There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises.”