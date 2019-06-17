Woodland Denies Koepka to Win US Open

Gary Woodland won the 119th US Open on Sunday, capturing his first major title with a 13-under par total to deny two-time defending champion Brook Koepka’s bid for history at Pebble Beach.

Woodland, 35, punctuated the victory with a birdie bomb at 18, a final flourish in a display of back-nine fortitude that saw him convert a 54-hole lead for the first time in eight career attempts.

“Once that went in, it all kind of came out of me, it was special to finish it off here at Pebble Beach,” said Woodland, who threw his arms in the air then pumped his fist.

He knew his 13-under total was one better than the 12-under posted by Tiger Woods in his US Open victory at Pebble in 2000.

But 19 years ago, Woods was the only player under par, marching to victory by a massive 15 strokes while Woodland topped a leaderboard that featured 31 players under par.

Most dangerous was Koepka, trying to become just the second player – and the first in more than a century – to win the US Open three straight times.

He started the day four strokes off Woodland’s lead and immediately applied pressure with four birdies in his first five holes.

But his three-under 68 left him three strokes shy on 10-under 274.

England’s Justin Rose, who started the day one shot behind Woodland, struggled to a three-over 74 to finish tied for third on seven-under with Americans Xander Schauffele and Chez Reavie and Spain’s Jon Rahm.