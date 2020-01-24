Wondering what the #SocialChallenge or #DollyPartonChallenge is about?

Well, It all started when Dolly Parton called women to a challenge after she posted different photos of herself depicting different social media platforms.

The photo that sparked the #SocialChallenge.

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

The #SocialChallenge simply requires participants to merge four different looks of themselves showing the difference in the ways we portray ourselves on Facebook, Instagram, LinkdIn and Tinder.

Not to be left out, several celebrities and actresses have jumped on the trend sharing versions of themselves on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

I’d swipe right

Chefs can get out of the kitchen some times….

