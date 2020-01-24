Well, It all started when Dolly Parton called women to a challenge after she posted different photos of herself depicting different social media platforms.

The photo that sparked the #SocialChallenge.

The #SocialChallenge simply requires participants to merge four different looks of themselves showing the difference in the ways we portray ourselves on Facebook, Instagram, LinkdIn and Tinder.

Not to be left out, several celebrities and actresses have jumped on the trend sharing versions of themselves on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.