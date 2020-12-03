Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot to Star in Spy Movie ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot is set to grace our screens again, this time in a spy movie titled Heart of Stone.

Per THR, the actor is “teaming with Skydance Media for Heart Of Stone, a potential franchise starter that has The Aeronauts filmmaker Tom Harper attached to direct.”

The report continued:

Heart of Stone has a script from The Old Guard‘s Greg Rucka and Hidden Pictures‘ Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison will produce with Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Gadot will produce via her Pilot Wave banner, along with Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

We can’t wait!

