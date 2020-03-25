‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

THR is reporting that Warner Bros. has pushed back the release of Wonder Woman 1984 by two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Per the outlet, the sequel, which was set to bow in theaters in North America on June 5, will now hit the big screen on Aug. 14.

“When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14th,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said Tuesday in a statement. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

Other films who release dates have been moved include, F9, Black Widow, Mulan, No Time to Die and A Quiet Place Part II.