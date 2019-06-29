Women World Cup: USA Edge France to Reach Semifinals

Defending champions the United States overcame hosts France to book a semi-final date with England at the Women’s World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe’s angled free-kick after five minutes went through the legs of France captain Amandine Henry and into the net and the USA went on to control the opening half.

They doubled the lead when Alex Morgan’s sublime pass allowed Tobin Heath to find an unmarked Rapinoe to score her fifth goal of the tournament.

The USA wobbled late on as Wendie Renard lifted the partisan crowd’s spirits with a headed goal.

Les Bleues then had appeals for a penalty waved away after Amel Majri’s cross struck Kelley O’Hara’s arm.

The United States, who have never failed to reach the Women’s World Cup semi-finals, held their nerves to sail over the line – and to a meeting with England in Lyon on Tuesday.