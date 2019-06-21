Women World Cup: Super Falcons Advance as Chile Miss Round of 16

Chile’s 2-0 win against Thailand wasn’t enough to secure them a place in the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, opening the door for the Super Falcons of Nigeria to go through to the next stage.

While Thailand’s chance of progressing to the round of 16 became nearly impossible after Cameroon defeated New Zealand last night, Chabakaew showed their fighting spirit and never give up until the final whistle.

Nigeria’s hope of securing a place in the Round of 16 was brightened on Wednesday after Argentina’s 1-1 draw, but it became dim after Cameroon secured a last minute 2-1 win against New Zealand on Thursday evening.

After days of agonosing wait, celebrations are now in order for the Super Falcons and their fans as they progress to the next stage of the knockout rounds of the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

The reigning African champions will now face Germany in the Round of 16.