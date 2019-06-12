Women World Cup: Nigeria’s Falcons Beat Korea 2-0

The Super Falcons have bounced back at the ongoing Fifa Women World Cup by beating South Korea 2-0 on Wednesday.

Nigeria, who began on a false note with a 3-0 loss to Norway, boosted their chances of qualifying for the next round with the crucial victory over the Asians.

The first goal arrived in the first half when South Korean defender Kim Doyeon kicked the ball into her own net following strong pressing by Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie.

Barcelona’s striker Asishat Oshoala scored a beautifully taken solo goal in the second half after a blistering counter-attack by the team.

Following the win, the Thomas Dennerby-led girls now need a draw against hosts France in the next game to progress to the next round.

Hosts France take on Norway in the group’s other game later tonight.