Women World Cup: Netherlands Beat Italy to Reach 1st ever Semifinal

Netherlands senior female football team qualified for their first ever World Cup semi-final after edging Italy 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Two headed goals took the Dutch to the next round of the tournament holding in France, while the Italians see their dream of a first World Cup semis dashed.

After a goalless first half, Vivianne Miedema’s header from a free-kick put the Netherlands ahead in the 70th minute, and another header from Stefanie Van der Gragt in the 80th minute sealed a semi-finals ticket for the impressive Dutch.

Netherlands will face either Germany or Sweden in the last four.

