Women World Cup: Germany Smash Nigeria to Reach Quarterfinals

Germany stormed into the last eight of the Women’s World Cup with a hard-fought 3-0 win over underdogs Nigeria on Saturday.

Alexandra Popp, 28, scored a 20th minute opener and celebrated her 100th cap as Germany became the first team to reach the quarterfinals.

The goal was allowed to stand after a video referral ruled that teammate Svenja Huth had not blocked the goalkeeper’s vision from an offside position, but Popp complained after the match that the players had been left in the dark over the referral.

Lina Magull, who created the first goal, was involved again as Germany doubled the lead minutes later.

The midfielder was caught on the knee as Nigerian left-back Evelyn Nwabouku attempted to clear a loose ball in the area.

After reviewing the incident on the touchline, the referee awarded Germany a penalty, and striker Sara Daebritz made no mistake from 12 yards.

Three yellow cards were awarded in the second half as the Nigerians were unable to battle their way back into the game on a sweltering evening in Grenoble.

Schueller put paid to their hopes on 82 minutes, pouncing on a mistake from Halimat Ayinde and smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

Two-time champions Germany will face either Sweden or Canada, who play on Monday, in the quarterfinal next weekend.