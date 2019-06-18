Women World Cup: Falcons on the Brink after Losing to France

10-man Super Falcons were downed 1-0 by the host nation France at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup at the Roazhon Park, Rennes.

Nigeria needed a draw to be sure of advancing to the knockout stages of the competition, but conceded a VAR –awarded penalty in the 79th minute which Wendie Renard scored following a re-take.

Left-back Ngozi Ebere was shown a red card for the foul, and the nine-time African champions – pegged back for much of the encounter – never looked like staging a fightback after the incident.

Elsewhere in the group, Norway qualified second after beating whipping girls South Korea 2-1.

The Thomas Dennerby-led side will now have to wait to know their faith if they will qualify as one of the best third-placed teams for the knock out round.

Should Nigeria qualify, they will go up against either Germany who are top group B already or Italy who are top of Group C in the last 16.