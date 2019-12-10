‘Women think my having 10 children is sexy’ – Eddie Murphy

American actor and comedian Eddie Murphy says it’s rather cool having 10 kids (and a grandchild), like he does.

The legendary stand-up act appeared on Ellen and opened up about how men and women react differently to hearing about how many children he has.

“Does it seem like a lot to you, or does that seem OK?” DeGeneres asked.

“No, that seems OK,” the 58-year-old actor responded.

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy! How much did that (expletive) cost?’” he said.

“And women, it’s kind of like there’s something sexy about it, I think. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing,’” he added.

Murphy and fiancée Paige Butcher welcomed his 10th child — a baby boy named Max — last December. The couple also share a 3-year-old daughter, Izzy.

The “Nutty Professor” actor shares children Bria, 30, Miles, 27, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, and Bella, 17, with ex-wife Nicole Murphy.

The star shares eldest son Eric, 30, with Paulette McNeely and son Christian, 29, with Tamera Hood. Spice Girl Mel B is the mother of Eddie’s 12-year-old daughter, Angel.

Murphy told USA Today in November that one of the things he liked most about his family was how much comedy material they provided.

“The last time I did standup, I had no kids, I had never been married and I was 27 years old,” Murphy said.

“I’m 58. I have 10 kids. I’ve been married and divorced. So I have so much stuff to talk about.”