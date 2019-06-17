‘Women not Subordinates’ – Osinbajo Calls for Love on Father’s Day

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo called on men to always love and honour women, saying they were not subordinates but created by God as equals.

Celebrating this year’s Fathers’ Day at the Aso Villa Chapel, State House, Abuja alongside his mother, Mrs. Olubisi Osinbajo; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, among others, the vice president noted that men have important roles to play in the society, pointing out that it was not the ability to have a child that makes a man father.

He said: “I think the responsibility of the father is incredible indeed and I think what is most important is to teach our men, young men growing up, that they must honour women, not just their wives.

“Of course, you must honour and love your wives, but I think that it is very important that we honour women.

“We don’t treat them as subordinate to us; they are created equal to men.

“But most importantly, we must honour them and recognise their role as partners, not just in families, but in the society as well.”

“It is not the ability to father a child, the ability to have a child that makes you a father; it is the courage to bring up one, ability to raise one.”

Omo-Agege, who earlier took the first reading from Malachi 1:3-6, said: “It is not what we tell our children, but the lives we lead and they see us lead that is important in the life of fathers.”

He submitted that this would help a lot in the formative years of children and makes them responsible members of society.

On his part, Boss Mustapha, noted that Fathers’ Day was not about the celebration but a reminder of the role men have to play in their families as physical and spiritual heads.