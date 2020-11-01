Women Need to Know How Much More Wicked They are Than Us– Leo Dasilva

Just a few months ago, Leo Dasilva was showing off his girlfriend on Instagram and all was well and dandy but it seems things are no longer that way, shown by his recent tweet activities.

The former BBNaija contestant and real estate developer who seems to have suffered a heartbreak recently, took to Twitter to announce that men need to start sharing their heartbreak stories.

Leo Dasilva wants this to happen so that women can really see how “much more wicked” than men they really are.

Dasilva tweeted;

“Men need to start sharing their heartbreak stories a lot more. Women need to know exactly how much more wicked they are than us”.

Wow! This heartbreak must have hurt a whole lot Leo, it’ll get better in time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

