Women Belong in the Kitchen, Men Belong in the Kitchen – Naira Marley

Naira Marley isn’t one of those folks who believe in gender assigned roles as his tweet evidenced.

The ‘Inside Life’ crooner revised the popular phrase which limited a woman’s place in kitchen and came up with his own which is more suiting for the reality of our time.

Naira Marley tweeted;

“Women belong in the kitchen. Men belong in the kitchen. Kitchen has food”.

Women belong in the kitchen

Men belong in the kitchen

Kitchen has food #CHICHI pic.twitter.com/ooKkxFsRQA — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

