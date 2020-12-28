Women Belong in the Kitchen, Men Belong in the Kitchen – Naira Marley

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Women Belong in the Kitchen, Men Belong in the Kitchen – Naira Marley

Naira Marley isn’t one of those folks who believe in gender assigned roles as his tweet evidenced.

The ‘Inside Life’ crooner revised the popular phrase which limited a woman’s place in kitchen and came up with his own which is more suiting for the reality of our time.

Naira Marley tweeted;

“Women belong in the kitchen. Men belong in the kitchen. Kitchen has food”.

