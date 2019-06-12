Woman, Who Stabbed Boyfriend over Holiday Trip, Escapes Jail

A 50-year old woman, Lesley Bradbury, has been spared jail after stabbing her boyfriend, Gary Moore.

Bradbury stabbed Moore with a knife after discovering he had unloaded several items she had packed for a holiday trip from their car in Middleton, Greater Manchester.

Mr Moore, a driving instructor, was found bleeding from a stab wound to his left bicep as Bradbury shouted: “He deserved it.”

Officers found the excess clothing Bradbury had packed for their New Year’s getaway inside the house, Metro.co reports.

Appearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, it was said that Bradbury lashed out at Mr Moore due to a mental health condition which makes her hoard and protect goods in a ‘pathological way’.

Bradbury was given 12 months jail suspended for 18 months. She was further ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

The 50-year-old was originally charged with unlawful wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison.

However, prosecutors later accepted a guilty plea to the lesser offence of unlawful wounding.

According to Metro, the case had been delayed due to worries raised about Bradbury’s ongoing relationship with Mr Moore,.

Prosecutor Jonathan Turner said: “Police attended the home Bradbury shared with her partner and he was outside he had a two-inch stab wound to his left bicep.”