Woman stages own kidnap for N20,000

A Nigerian woman set up her own kidnap in order to extort N20,000 from her sister, the Abuja police have announced.

The woman, Torkwase Queen Ayakpa, 37, was one of 24 suspects paraded by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command for various offences.

She reportedly confessed that she conspired with one Fidelis Ikule, 36, to stage the kidnap and fleece her sister of the fund.

Ayakpa, a hairstylist, said she did it because her business was no longer doing well due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that she also wanted to test if her sister really loved her.

She added that her sister had turned down her request for money.

