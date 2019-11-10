Woman stabbed to death in Ondo

Tragedy struck at Sabo Area, Ugbe, Akoko North East local government area of Ondo State when a middle aged woman, popularly called ‘Mama Olobi,’ was reportedly axed to death in the night.

It is understood that the house where the incident happened is few metres away from a popular church in the town. She was an indigene of Ikare Akoko.

One of the mourners said the axe that was used to kill the woman, Mrs. Bosede Yakubu, 68, was still hanging on her head as at the press time.

Police sources said it was the children of the late woman that came to complain that their mother was axed to death in the night.

An ambulance of Ikare Specialist Hospital was used to convey the corpse of the woman to the hospital morgue.

The state police command says they have already commenced full scale investigation as occupants of the house at Sabo-Ugbe had been quizzed. So far, the motive for the heinous crime has yet to be established.

Her neighbours were said to have deserted the place for fear of being arrested by security agents.