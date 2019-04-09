Woman Raped, Hacked to Death in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the death of a yet-to-be-identified woman who was allegedly raped and butchered by unknown assailants.

The deceased was found naked with cuts all over her body especially her neck at Nkwoagu, Abakaliki local government area of the state, very close to a military barracks.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said,

“An unidentified body of a lady was found at Nkwoagu area under Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State

“Body of the lady was found stark naked though her clothes and slippers were found near her.

“She was not just raped alone; she was also butchered with knife.

“There were knife cuts all over her body especially the neck part of it and left stark naked.

“With that kind of machete cut, she was supposed to be in the pool of her blood but there was no blood seen around there which may be the act might have been committed somewhere else and they now carried her from there and dumped at the location where the police found her.

“As I am talking to you, nobody has come to identify her. She was evacuated and deposited at the mortuary at FETHA II. As I am talking to you, nobody has come to identify her as their own.”