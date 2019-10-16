Woman places Snake Charm at shop of Husband’s Side Chic [Photos]

A woman on Wednesday got residents and shop owners at Efeizomor Street, Boji-Boji Owa, in Ika North East is a Local Government Area of Delta State into panic after storming the shop of her husband’s mistress and placed a series of charms at the entrance.

According to eyewitnesses, the yet-to-be-identified lady took the action to scare the shop owner away from her husband after she discovered that she was having a dalliance with her husband.

It is understood that the husband who is based abroad abandoned his wife with three children for the young lady.

Residents said they woke up on Wednesday and found the front of the shop, which was locked, with charms hanged on the door and some in polythene bags on the floor alongside photographs of the man.

From the viral photos making the rounds on social media, the shop has a banner with the inscription “Isabel Beauty Place and Spa”, indicating that it is a salon.

The incident attracted many residents and passersby to the scene as they gathered to catch a glimpse.