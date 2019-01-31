Woman Nabbed for Stealing 5-Day-Old Baby

The Anabmra State Police Command has arrested one 35-year-old Dorothy Sunday, who allegedly stole a five-day-old twin baby boy.

In a statement in Awka on Thursday, SP Haruna Mohammed, Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, said that the woman was arrested by detectives at the Central Police Station, Nnewi, Anambra at 5.30p.m. on Wednesday.

Mohammed alleged that the suspect sneaked into the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, and stole the baby from the maternity section of the hospital while the mother of the baby, Mrs Happiness Mmadu went to wash her clothes.

The police spokesman said that luck ran out of the suspect when nurses at the hospital gate saw her in a suspicious manner and raised alarm which led to her arrest.

He said that the baby was recovered in good condition and the case under investigation.

Mohammed added that the child thief would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.