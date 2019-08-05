Woman Nabbed for Duping Investor of N3.4m

A 35-year-old woman, Lilian Obaji, has been arraigned at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N3.4 million from Hope Umeibe under false pretence.

Prosecuting Inspector Kehinde Olatunde alleged that the defendant committed the offence between January and June 2018, pointing out that she obtained the money from the complainant on the pretext of investing it for her.

Olatunde alleged that the defendant converted the money to her use.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate B. A. Ajiferuke granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties each in the like sum before adjourning the case till October 7.