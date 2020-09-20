Woman living under bridge delivered of baby

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Woman living under bridge delivered of baby

The Lagos State Emergency Managment Agency (LASEMA) has said that its ambulance team at Eti-Osa delivered Ms Blessing Emmanuel, a 35 year-old woman of a live male baby.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, DG/CEO LASEMA, told newsmen on Saturday that the baby was delivered at about 4:30 p.m under the Ajah Bridge.

“The lady, who has no home nor family in Lagos, is from Cross River State.

“Mother and baby are fine and have been taken to Island Maternity where they will get expert care,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

,

Related Posts

September 20, 2020

COVID-19: Lagos, Plateau lead as Nigeria’s toll surpasses 57,000

September 20, 2020

Leave Edo immediately – IGP orders Wike

September 20, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply