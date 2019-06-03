Woman Kills Own Baby in Enugu

An investigation has begun over the death of a one-year and five-month-old baby girl in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

According to Daily Post, the 30-year-old mother identified as Ijeoma Nnaji allegedly killed her daughter identified as Chiemerie Nnaji over unknown reasons.

The Enugu State Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Sunday said that the incident happened on May 30.

Amaraizu also noted that the bizarre incident took place at Amankanu village in Amuri community within Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

“The body of the child was now deposited at Agbani General Hospital morgue.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, has directed a full-scale investigation into the incident which has begun at the state Criminal Investigations Department of the command.

“The suspect is helping in the investigation so far,” the police spokesman added.