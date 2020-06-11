‘Woman’ is not a costume’, JK Rowling Responds to Transphobic Allegations in Statement

JK Rowling has responded to the widespread criticism she suffered after a series of tweets went viral.

The Harry Potter creator posted a detailed write-up on her website on Wednesday night, speaking all things sex and gender.

In the lengthy statement released, the author  clarified her comments which got her the label ‘TERF’-trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

She noted that it all started in December 2019 when she tweeted support for Maya Forstater, ‘a tax specialist who’d lost her job for what were deemed ‘transphobic’ tweets”.

“She took her case to an employment tribunal, asking the judge to rule on whether a philosophical belief that sex is determined by biology is protected in law. Judge Tayler ruled that it wasn’t”, Rowling stated.

JK Rowling noted that the wave of political ‘correcetdness’ is seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political class and this according to her, is as misogynistic as it gets and exposes women to danger.

The author also asserted that referring to biological woman as people who menstruate and/or people with vulvas is  both derogatory and dehumanising.

 

 

