Woman Confronts Harvey Weinstein at New York City Bar

TMZ reports that Harvey Weinstein was called out by a stand-up comedian at a show in New York Wednesday night.

Per the outlet, Kelly Bachman opened her set by saying she felt a little tense, and that it was her job to name the “elephant in the room,” a clear jab at Weinstein’s awkward presence at Manhattan’s Downtime Bar. The disgraced movie producer was allegedly “laughing, clapping, drinking and flirting” during the bar’s Actors Hour, an event for “creatives to share what they love.”

It wasn’t long before another attendee, Zoe Stuckless, walked over to Weinstein’s table after Bachman’s set, upset that the comic was booed and even told to shut up by another guest. Stuckless began to yell: “Nobody’s going to say anything? I’m gonna stand four feet from a fucking rapist and no one’s gonna say anything? I’ll go.”

Weinstein was invited to the event by the host, another guest said. “Not only was he invited, he was supported,” Amber Crollo, another guest, tweeted. “Let me explain that one more time, an event that was supposed to support actors and artists invited a serial rapist who has ruined at least 87 actors lives and supported that monster over an actor in the room,” she continued. “They supported HIM over all the actors in the room.”

