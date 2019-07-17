Woman Burnt to Death in Ibadan Car Crash

A woman was burnt to death in an auto crash at Omi Adio on the Ibadan-Abeokuta Road in Oyo State on Tuesday, while eight others were injured.

The Assistant Corps Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Oyo State Command, Honey Ogundayo, confirmed the woman’s death, saying three women and the driver of the Toyota Lite Ace bus that was conveying passengers from Apata to Omi Adio were evacuated to hospitals.

She said the accident might have been caused by excessive speeding or dangerous driving on the part of the bus driver.

Ogundayo said she could not confirm if the deceased was pregnant as being rumored because the FRSC officials were preoccupied with rescuing the other victims from the fire that engulfed the vehicle.

She said her team responded to a distress call and contacted the fire service because the inferno was huge.

The shaft of the bus, according to eyewitnesses, pulled off and the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a ditch after somersaulting several times before bursting into flames.