Woman assaulted by police demands N200m compensation from IGP

The woman assaulted by two police officers enforcing the lockdown directive in Osun , Mrs Adetola Abdulazeez, has written the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, demanding compensation of N200m and an apology.

In a viral video that shocked the nation, Mrs Abdulazeez, a wife and mother of two, was flogged by the policemen on her way to buy drugs for her relatives at a pharmacy in Odo Ori Market in Iwo, Osun, on April 18.

The incident which attracted public outcry – also got the attention of the IGP who immediately ordered for the officers’ dismissal.

However, the victim through her lawyer Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a pre-action notice submitted to the IGP on Monday, said her client was also demanding an apology for her battered image.

”We commend the swift intervention of the Inspector General of Police and that of other top Nigeria Police Force hierarchy, condemning the unprofessional conduct of the officers involved and the assurance of disciplinary action.”

”While we recognise the authority of the Nigeria Police Force in containing the movement of people during this COVID-19 crisis, we believe strongly that same must be done in compliance with the rule of law.”

”The video of the disgraceful act meted out on our client has since gone viral on the internet and has ridiculed her publicly, as she was seen being battered like a common thief by men of the Nigeria Police Force.”

”We hereby demand that the Nigeria Police Force should address a letter of apology to our client personally showing honest concern and contrition to begin to ameliorate the continuous sadness and depression she continues to suffer.”

”That the payment of N200 million be made to our client as general damages for all the pain, trauma, bodily inconveniences and public ridicule amongst others, caused her and her family during this period,” he said.

Olajengbesi, further stated that on behalf of the victim, he was also demanding the immediate prosecution of the officers involved in the criminal act, in the Nigeria Open Court.

He stated that security agents should discharge their duties during the lockdown in line with international best practices and in accordance with the guidelines stipulated by the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the Force Public Relation Officer, Frank Mba, said the police had yet to see the woman’s petition on the demand of N200 million compensation and an apology letter.

