Woman arrested for sending ‘poisoned letter’ to Trump

A woman suspected of sending a poisoned letter addressed to President Donald Trump has been arrested.

US officials say the woman was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers as she tried to enter the US from Canada at a border crossing in New York state on Sunday.

US prosecutors are expected to bring charges against her. Her name was not immediately released.

The letter, found to contain the lethal poison ricin, was intercepted before reaching the White House, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Saturday.

It was opened at an off-site government facility where mail bound for President Trump and other White House staff is screened.

Ricin is a poison naturally found in castor beans and can be deadly to humans – exposure to a quantity as small as a pinhead can kill an adult within 36 to 72 hours.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada.

This is not the first time a poisoned envelope has been sent to the White House on several previous occasions.

A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Mr Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived.

Four years prior, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to the then-president Barack Obama and other officials.

