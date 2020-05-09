Woman Accuses Hon. Akinribido of Scamming Her With Marriage Promise

A Nigerian woman has taken to Twitter to accuse Hon. Tomide Akinribido, the Deputy-Minority Leader, Ondo State House of Assembly, of scamming her with a promise of marriage all just to get her to invest in his election campaign.

According to @lusciouspeenut, the politician fled after he won the election and went on to marry another woman, which is why she has now called him out, and on his wedding day.

“This guy fraudulently lied to me that he wants to marry me. Took all my money to fund his election and disappeared immediately after winning the election. His friends and members of his family were in on the scam and they cheered him on,” she tweeted.

And she had some words for folks who questioned the authenticity of her claims and even the amount she purportedly contributed to Akinribido’s election.

This guy fraudulently lied to me that he wants to marry me. Took all my money to fund his election and disappeared immediately after winning the election. His friends and members of his family were in on the scam and they cheered him on. https://t.co/62nEhWHIsl — peenut (@lusciouspeenut) May 8, 2020

The amount circulating is def not the amount that fraud lied to collect from me. But anyway like I said, there’s more and we will get there. — peenut (@lusciouspeenut) May 8, 2020

Them don use “50million” naira take deceive una lmaoo . Tomide and his entire family member put together had that money or even half of it to spend on an election? This same election that was conducted last year? — peenut (@lusciouspeenut) May 8, 2020

Lol I said I was not going to reply any of the fools in my mention but I will reply you. I am the girl and I said he took my money to fund his election. As far as Tomide’s election is concerned, right from when he bought the form to the day he was announced winner I know it all https://t.co/8UmLQyutUk — peenut (@lusciouspeenut) May 8, 2020

He had 50million to contest for an election? Imagine Sanwo Olu coming to brag that it is his billions that made him win Lagos guber election. Lol — peenut (@lusciouspeenut) May 8, 2020

