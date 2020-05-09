Woman Accuses Hon. Akinribido of Scamming Her With Marriage Promise

A Nigerian woman has taken to Twitter to accuse Hon. Tomide Akinribido, the Deputy-Minority Leader, Ondo State House of Assembly, of scamming her with a promise of marriage all just to get her to invest in his election campaign.

According to @lusciouspeenut, the politician fled after he won the election and went on to marry another woman, which is why she has now called him out, and on his wedding day.

“This guy fraudulently lied to me that he wants to marry me. Took all my money to fund his election and disappeared immediately after winning the election. His friends and members of his family were in on the scam and they cheered him on,” she tweeted.

And she had some words for folks who questioned the authenticity of her claims and even the amount she purportedly contributed to Akinribido’s election.

See her tweets below:

